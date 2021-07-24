City kept Charlottesville statue removal timeline quiet due to violence concerns, documents show

The city did not announce that the statues would be removed until the afternoon prior. Two days before the statues were removed, city workers also had begun to cut shrubbery and trees to allow for the removals, and parking around the Market Street and Court Square parks was marked off.

This was one day after the council voted to appropriate $1 million for removal of the statues, however, the date and circumstances of the removals were not discussed in the meeting.

Hours before the removals were announced, a contractor began installing temporary fencing around the statues.

While this led to speculation from community members, especially on social media, that the statues would be removed in the coming days, city officials did not answer questions about the tree trimming, blocked-off parking or temporary fencing. On the day of the removal, city spokesperson Brian Wheeler said he could not comment on the nature of the emergency that resulted in the city getting an emergency procurement authorization.

The City Council still has not voted on what will happen to the statues, which are currently in city storage.