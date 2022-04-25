City hiring lifeguards and summer camp counselors

Charlottesville Parks and Recreation is hiring lifeguards for its indoor and outdoor pools as well as camp counselors to assist with summer youth camps.

For lifeguards, the city is offering bonuses as well as free training and certification with a work commitment.

Starting pay for lifeguards is $15 an hour. Applicants must be at least 15 years old and must be certified to apply. The city offers Lifeguard Training Certification Courses and will waive course fees with a work commitment from prospective employees. For more information, email battona@charlottesville.gov.

There are $250 signing and end of season bonuses for lifeguards who meet certain requirements.

Starting pay for camp counselors is $15 an hour. Applicants must be at least 18 years old to apply. Counselors will work with kids ages 5-15. The position requires 40 hours weekly, June 13 – August 12, between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. For more information, email camps@charlottesville.gov.

To view and apply for jobs, visit www.charlottesville.gov/jobs.