City extends deadline for statements of interest for Confederate statues

City of Charlottesville staff will continue to accept statements of interest from entities interested in acquiring the statues of Confederate Gens. Robert E. Lee and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson, according to a city press release.

While the two statues were removed and placed in storage Saturday, the City Council still has not decided whether ownership of the statues should be transferred to a museum or other entity or if the statues should be demolished.

During the past month, the city has solicited for expressions of interest from any museum, historical society, government or military battlefield interested in acquiring the statues, or either of them, for relocation and placement. City Manager Chip Boyles says he has received 10 responses thus far — six from out of state and four in-state — and they are all being reviewed.

According to the release, the city remains open to additional expressions of interest. In early September, Boyles will conduct outreach with the interested parties to further evaluate their interest and resources.