City documents reveal entities interested in Confederate statues

“The statues continue to be property of the city and in storage. While in storage, we can provide the public additional time to show interest while staff works with council on how best to obtain proposals from interested organizations,” Boyles wrote in an email to The Daily Progress. “Proposals of acquisition may be considered by the City Council to assist them in their determination for final disposition.”

Some councilors have voiced their opinions on where the statues should and should not be displayed.

Councilor Heather Hill told The Daily Progress in June that she is open to relocating the statues, but does not think they should go to a battlefield.

“The story of why they are no longer in our parks is really important and should be part of any contextualization if that were the direction that we would go,” Hill said.

Councilor Michael Payne also said it’s important to consider whether it is possible to relocate the statues without them continuing to celebrate the Confederacy.