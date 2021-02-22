City credit card policy unenforceable, prosecutor says

Walker often provides speakers and citizens working with the city with a gift card for groceries. Walker said she had never been told that the expenditures were improper and they had not been questioned.

Records obtained by The Daily Progress show that city staff members have known for at least two years about the gift card purchases without objection.

Walker could not be reached for comment about Platania’s letter.

Councilor Michael Payne said the problem is the policy, not any particular person.

“There has not been an attempt to prosecute anyone, nor should there be,” he said. “I think the next thing is getting a clear credit card policy that is structured and easily understood. If we don’t have that structure, there’s going to be uncertainty.”

Councilor Lloyd Snook, an attorney, said he was unaware that the credit card policy had a long history.

“I did not realize that there had been so much discussion about the credit card policy not being enforceable,” Snook said. “The draft by [Blair] was not adopted by the previous council and the policy came up again at a retreat at the end of January.”