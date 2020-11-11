City, county saw record turnout in 2020 election

In Charlottesville, nearly 70% of registered voters cast ballots, and about 74% of them were cast absentee, early in-person or by mail.

Registrars said Nov. 3 went smoothly in both localities, as many people had already voted and many new election officials stepped up to fill the spots of older officials at risk for COVID-19.

Washburne said the county had a small incident where two to three men were “driving too fast and honking their horns” at dusk through the parking lots of polling places at Hollymead and Baker-Butler elementary schools. Children were practicing in the athletic fields, and the police were called.

“Nobody got hurt, they'll probably never catch them, and if that's the worst thing that happened, we're probably doing OK,” he said.

Costs related to the election were up this year, Morton and Washburne said.

Morton's office used city CARES funding to pay for about 40 plexiglass shields at all of the polling places.

Albemarle allocated $80,000 in CARES funding to the elections office. Washburne said that some of the money will be used for the additional election officials.