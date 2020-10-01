 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
City, county partner to pilot street sweeping expansion
0 comments
top story

City, county partner to pilot street sweeping expansion

{{featured_button_text}}
Street sweeping map

This map shows the streets included in the street-sweeping pilot program.

 Courtesy Albemarle County

Albemarle County has partnered with Charlottesville to explore the long-term viability of expanding the city’s street sweeping program to Albemarle’s entrance corridor streets.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

To limit impact on traffic, sweepers will work on weekends from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. The pilot will complete two full rotations of streets in October and November.

The streets included in the program are: John Warner Parkway, Rio Road, Hydraulic Road, Georgetown Road, Barracks Road, Ivy Road, Fontaine Avenue Extended, 5th Street, Avon Street Extended, Mill Creek Drive, Scottsville Road, Stoney Point Road and Richmond Road.

Residents with questions or concerns can call (434) 296-5815 or email fesinquiry@albemarle.org.

0 comments

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert