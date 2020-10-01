City, county partner to pilot street sweeping expansion

Albemarle County has partnered with Charlottesville to explore the long-term viability of expanding the city’s street sweeping program to Albemarle’s entrance corridor streets.
To limit impact on traffic, sweepers will work on weekends from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. The pilot will complete two full rotations of streets in October and November.
The streets included in the program are: John Warner Parkway, Rio Road, Hydraulic Road, Georgetown Road, Barracks Road, Ivy Road, Fontaine Avenue Extended, 5th Street, Avon Street Extended, Mill Creek Drive, Scottsville Road, Stoney Point Road and Richmond Road.
Residents with questions or concerns can call (434) 296-5815 or email fesinquiry@albemarle.org.
