City councilors weigh options for statues' ultimate fate

“When determining the final disposition, the only options I’d consider would be ones that transform these statues into pieces of public art that actively undermine Lost Cause narratives. If no options exist that accomplish this, I believe it best to remove them from public view,” Payne said.

“I think we need to take this opportunity to use the public spaces in Market Street and Court Square parks to create new public art that tells a fundamentally different story than the story Confederate statues convey,” he said.

Payne suggested Kehinde Wiley’s “Rumors of War” as an example of what this kind of public art could look like.

Wiley was commissioned by the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts to create the statue as a response to the Confederate statues on Monument Avenue in Richmond. The statue is of a Black man in modern attire seated atop a horse in motion.

According to the VMFA website, “the bronze sculpture commemorates African American youth lost to the social and political battles being waged throughout our nation.”