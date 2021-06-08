City Council votes to remove Confederate statues

Charlottesville City Council voted unanimously late Monday night to remove and recontextualize the Confederate statues in downtown parks.

After a 30-day waiting period required by Virginia statute, the city will be able to remove the statues of Robert E. Lee and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson.

In April, the Supreme Court of Virginia sided with the city in its appeal of a Charlottesville Circuit Court ruling that found that the City Council violated state code when it voted to remove the statues in 2017. The court ruled in part that a previous law preventing the removal of war monuments did not apply to statues erected before 1997, a view long held by city officials.