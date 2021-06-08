City Council votes to remove Confederate statues

Charlottesville City Council voted unanimously late Monday night to remove and recontextualize the Confederate statues in downtown parks.
After a 30-day waiting period required by Virginia statute, the city will be able to remove the statues of Robert E. Lee and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson.
In April, the Supreme Court of Virginia sided with the city in its appeal of a Charlottesville Circuit Court ruling that found that the City Council violated state code when it voted to remove the statues in 2017. The court ruled in part that a previous law preventing the removal of war monuments did not apply to statues erected before 1997, a view long held by city officials.
The city posted a Request for Statements of Interest on the city website Monday night following the vote, offering to transfer ownership of one or both statues “to an entity, upon terms deemed by City Council to be appropriate and advantageous.” The offer is extended to any museum, historical society, government or military battlefield interested in acquiring the statues. If the statues have not been transferred for relocation and placement, the council may make other dispositions.
This Request for Statements of Interest is mandated by the state. However, the City Council is not required to allow the transfer of the statues to another locality. They can vote against this after reviewing the proposals.
The city has not yet made a decision on what will happen to the statues after they are removed and whether they will be demolished or relocated.
Dozens of people spoke at Monday's meeting, most of them in favor of removal of the statues.
