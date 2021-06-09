City Council votes to halt parking garage construction

The city has received around $9.8 million of the anticipated total of $19.6 million, Boyles said. He said the city is not expecting to receive the second half of funds until 2022.

Boyles said the funding will first go toward replacing city revenue that was lost due to the pandemic, as well as to additional COVID-19 safety improvements.

“Then we will very shortly be rolling out for our nonprofit stakeholders in the community a program where they can apply [for funding],” he said.

There are federal stipulations that the funds must go toward COVID-19 relief measures.

Boyles said there has been some discussion in Congress about using the remaining American Rescue Plan funds to help fund Biden’s infrastructure bill.

“We're assured that it's not going to go anywhere, but it's still a discussion,” Boyles said. “So, we're very cautious as to what type of commitments we'll make until we know for certain that the second tranche of bonds are coming.”