City Council to vote on firearm ban for government property

Charlottesville City Council could take the final steps to ban guns in city facilities and properties next week.

The council will conduct a second reading and vote on an ordinance prohibiting firearms during its meeting on Monday.

The ordinance does not require a public hearing, but speakers can discuss it during the public comment portion of the meeting.

The ordinance would bar firearms in city buildings, parks and recreational or community centers. It would also prohibit guns on public streets or in the right-of-way adjacent to a city park that is being used for a permitted event.

The General Assembly granted localities the authority to implement such measures during its most recent session.

Violation of the ordinance would be a Class 1 misdemeanor, which carries a sentence of up to a year in jail and a fine as high as $2,500.

The law includes exemptions for sworn law enforcement and activities of the Senior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program. Licensed and armed security officers of the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services who are providing security to a special event are exempt from the ordinance during the event.