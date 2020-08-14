City Council to vote on firearm ban for government property

Charlottesville City Council could take the final steps to ban guns in city facilities and properties next week.
The council will conduct a second reading and vote on an ordinance prohibiting firearms during its meeting on Monday.
The ordinance does not require a public hearing, but speakers can discuss it during the public comment portion of the meeting.
The ordinance would bar firearms in city buildings, parks and recreational or community centers. It would also prohibit guns on public streets or in the right-of-way adjacent to a city park that is being used for a permitted event.
The General Assembly granted localities the authority to implement such measures during its most recent session.
Violation of the ordinance would be a Class 1 misdemeanor, which carries a sentence of up to a year in jail and a fine as high as $2,500.
The law includes exemptions for sworn law enforcement and activities of the Senior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program. Licensed and armed security officers of the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services who are providing security to a special event are exempt from the ordinance during the event.
The ordinance allows the city to implement security measures to prevent “unauthorized access” of city properties with a weapon, such as metal detectors.
The ordinance cleared a first reading in July. At the time, councilors were concerned that the proposal could ban gun possession in public housing because the units are owned by the Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority. Councilors were also uncertain how the ordinance would apply to public parking garages.
The measure has been revised to clarify that CRHA housing and parking garages are not included as a space that prohibits firearms.
The ordinance would take effect on Oct. 1 to give the city time to install signage.
Frontline workers charter
In other business, the council will continue discussion of a regional effort to provide support to essential workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Specifically, the council is mulling the Frontline Workers Fair Treatment Charter, which was first proposed in July.
The charter, which would provide guarantees to workers as the pandemic continues, was developed by the University of Virginia’s Equity Center, Network2Work at Piedmont Virginia Community College and UVa’s President’s Council.
Ben Allen, executive director of The Equity Center, has said that the charter would allow public and private employers to be certified as meeting a list of 12 employment practices laid out in the charter.
The charter says that frontline workers should be provided personal protective equipment at no cost and have easy access to free testing. Frontline workers include but are not limited to: healthcare workers, utilities and maintenance personnel and customer service representatives.
Employers would provide mental health support services while workers and managers would be trained on risks and safety measures and consider equity in enforcing policies to protect workers.
The charter calls for flexible work schedules, paid sick leave, child care, affordable health care, hazard pay, safe and reliable transit and open hiring practices.
It says workers who are not willing to risk returning to work should be given fair support to allow them to continue to collect unemployment while connecting them with training for other jobs. It also says workers who are infected should be provided access to housing and other essentials that allow self-isolation without endangering others.
The charter calls for a regional Frontline Workers Rights Commission focused on employees’ needs as the pandemic continues.
The council has asked city staff to provide a report on what practices the government is meeting and what areas are lacking.
City Council meets virtually at 6:30 p.m. Monday. To register to participate, visit charlottesville.gov/zoom. The meeting will also be streamed on the city’s website, social media and Comcast Channel 10.
