City Council to review credit card policy changes Tuesday

“I want the policy to be clear enough so that no one can come in and say, ‘Well I didn't know,’” Councilor Lloyd Snook said.

Councilor Heather Hill said she wants to see “mutual accountability on a council-level for our expenditures.”

With the way the expenditures currently work, Councilor Sena Magill said, city staffers, who answer to the council, are the checks and balances.

“You should never have someone be the checks and balances who's below you in a power structure, because it puts them — whether it's real or not — in the position of weighing their job and their own wellbeing, so that's got to get changed,” she said.

Walker did not respond Monday to a request for an interview.

The current policy has the clerk of council review councilors' statements and receipts, which are then passed off to the accounts payable and receivable office in the finance department. The policy is similar for cards used by staffers in all departments.

The proposed policy adds council-specific expenditure rules to the official council meeting rules and procedures.