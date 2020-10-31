City Council to receive report on possible slave graves at Pen Park

The park changed hands several times after Craven died in 1845 before the Hotopp brothers purchased it. Wilhelm and Heinrich Hotopp were immigrants from Germany who acquired the land in 1869.

The family ran a vineyard on the property and records indicate African Americans were workers and servants on the land.

When the family sold the land in 1904, the deed did not include the graveyard. The land was divided and sold off over the years before it was sold to the city in 1971.

According to a staff report, a member of the Gilmer family contacted the city with concerns about conditions at the cemetery.

City staff weren’t familiar with the site and searched it, finding two reports that suggested the possibility of burials of enslaved people outside of the family plots.

The majority of the unmarked plots are near the Gilmer and Craven sections of the cemetery. The staff report indicates the families enslaved people and evidence suggests those people are likely in the unmarked graves.

There are four apparent graves outside of the Hotopp section of the cemetery, possibly representing enslaved people or people who did not live on the property.