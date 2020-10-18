City Council to receive report on climate action plan

The reductions will remain in effect until March 8, unless otherwise extended by the council.

Any accounts paid prior to the start of the pandemic or the deferral of the fees will receive a credit.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

CARES funding

The council also will consider allocating a large part of its contingency fund from the second round of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act stimulus package.

Earlier this month, the council approved disbursements of the roughly $4 million.

Of that money, $625,000 was set aside as a contingency reserve to address any unforeseen impacts from the virus.

The council received several requests for money from the reserve and will review them at Monday’s meeting.

The total of the requests was $410,000.

The Public Housing Association of Residents asked for $110,000 to continue its emergency food program.