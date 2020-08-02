Charlottesville is taking a closer look at its police force as national calls to defund law enforcement grow louder.
The City Council will hold a virtual listening session on policing in Charlottesville from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The session is meant to provide area residents with an opportunity to share concerns, critiques and suggestions regarding policing in the community.
The police department has drawn the ire of activists repeatedly since the KKK rally on July 8, 2017, in which officers fired tear gas on counter-protestors.
Interactions at the deadly Unite the Right rally only heightened tensions between the community and law enforcement.
The Heaphy report, commissioned by the city to investigate the events of that summer, criticized the city’s actions around the rallies.
In the fallout of Unite the Right, the city created a Police Civilian Review Board to improve public trust in the Charlottesville Police Department. An initial panel worked from August 2018 to July 2019 to create a draft of the bylaws and ordinance for the permanent board.
The City Council approved the ordinance and bylaws for the panel in November, although some community members remained frustrated with the final proposal. The bylaws establish the board’s meeting procedures and the ordinance covers its composition, staffing and powers.
The council already has been at odds with the board, which voted at its first meeting to revert its bylaws and ordinance to the structure of the initial proposal.
However, the council has indicated that it will take no action on the CRB's wishes before the General Assembly holds a special session, to include matters of policing, this month.
State lawmakers are set to consider proposals by the Legislative Black Caucus focused on police accountability during the special session that begins Aug. 12 and could last for weeks.
The proposals would require all police departments in Virginia to have a corresponding civilian review board with subpoena power. Subpoena power was not included in the original or current iteration of the Charlottesville CRB’s bylaws.
The legislation also would limit the use of sovereign immunity, a state law that shields individual police officers and their governing bodies from civil liability for violations of constitutional rights.
The police also came under fire for a heavy response to a rally protesting police brutality earlier this summer.
The city, Albemarle County and the University of Virginia entered a unified command to plan their response to the demonstration. UPD Police Chief Tim Longo, who led the planning, looped the Virginia State Police into the effort.
VSP troopers in riot gear were later photographed using city vehicles to respond to the rally.
The calls to defund police departments primarily have focused on diverting money from law enforcement to improve social support and mental health services in communities. Others have called for removing some categories of emergency calls from police purview.
Others have called for shutting the whole policing system down, putting money into community services and assistance and rethinking community security.
In recent moves, the Charlottesville and Albemarle County school boards voted to remove police officers from schools.
The council will be joined at the listening session by City Manager Tarron Richardson and Police Chief RaShall Brackney.
To register to participate in the virtual meeting, visit charlottesville.gov/zoom. The city also will stream the session on social media, the city’s website and Comcast Channel 10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.