City Council to hear how inmate recidivism reduction program is going

Specialists connect with people prior to release from the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail or Virginia Department of Corrections facilities through one-on-one meetings, peer recovery support groups and Wellness Recovery Action Plan classes. Clients also are taken through walk-ins and partner agencies.

Participants work with the specialist to determine what they need to succeed and how to measure that success.

As of Sept. 15, the program has enrolled 235 people and had 159 active participants. Of those, 65% are male and 34% are female.

About three-quarters of the people are African American, 20% are white and 2% are Hispanic.

Participants range in age from 21 to 64, with an average age of 39.

Nearly half of the enrollees joined within six months of their release. About a third joined more than a year after release.

Peer navigators have helped 41 participants to obtain employment and 40 to secure stable housing.

Of the participants, only 10 have been reincarcerated, with three since being released again. The numbers translate to a 4.2% recidivism rate. In comparison, the report says that the overall recidivism rate at ACRJ ranged from 42.2% in fiscal 2017 to 38.5% in fiscal 2019.