City Council to discuss day care regulations

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

However, city staff only recommended providing $54,750 for the program. The difference is because the funds must be spent by Dec. 31 and the recommended amount will cover the next two months.

Interim City Manager John Blair has said city staff will convene in early November to determine how much stimulus money has and hasn’t been spent between the two rounds of funding. Officials will then bring forward recommendations for the remaining money, which must be spent by Dec. 31.

Low-income housing

In other business, the council will conduct a second reading on ordinances related to funding redevelopment projects by the Piedmont Housing Alliance and the Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority.

The CRHA ordinances are for Crescent Halls and the first phase of redevelopment on South First Street.

The council already has put $1.9 million toward Crescent Halls and $1.2 million toward the first phase of work on South First Street.

The council has to approve the money again because it is being provided to a Community Development Corporation created by CRHA for the projects, requiring a different type of bond issuance. CRHA is transferring the money to the corporation on a 30-year term at no interest.