City Council to consider firearm ban, $27M in bonds

The second condition promises eight affordable units either on-site or off-site. Four would be for those making 80% of the area median income. Two would be for those at 60% and two would be at 50%. Six of the units would be affordable for eight years and two would be affordable for 16 years.

The final condition provides rental benefits for a proposed community space. The space would be available to a nonprofit “whose primary mission is to further financial literacy, job creation, or business growth for the Black community of Charlottesville,” a staff report says.

The space would be at least 700 square feet and come with a base rent rate at 50% of the market rate for at least five years.

In other business, the council is expected to vote to extend its virtual meeting ordinance by six months.

The City Council typically meets on the first and third Monday of each month. However, its first meeting in September will be on a Tuesday because of the Labor Day holiday.

The meeting will be held virtually at 6:30 p.m. To register to participate, visit charlottesville.gov/zoom.

