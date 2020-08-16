City Council to consider backing road project applications

The line is part of the area’s long-term water supply plan and would raise the water level at Ragged Mountain by 12 feet.

Land sale

The council also will hold a public hearing about selling a small, unused portion of Northeast Park.

Daniel and Veronica Katz, who own 912 Marshall St., adjacent to the park, have offered $750 to purchase a 0.13-acre portion of the parkland next to their backyard.

The area, which includes a small creek, is not used for public recreation. A staff report says there’s “not an apparent way to activate this area for public park or trail use in the future.”

The report says the Katzes plan to keep the property undeveloped, conduct new plantings and take better care of the area.

Monday will be a first reading of the sale, which must come before the council twice to be approved.

Absentee voting

As the pandemic is expected to continue into the fall, the council will consider relocating the absentee voter precinct to allow better social distancing measures.