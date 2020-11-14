City Council to consider assistance fund for laid-off employees

City staff members have determined “there is not a speeding problem along the corridor,” the report says. However, the report says, the roadway is designed to allow for higher speeds for those who do not follow the speed limit.

Staff will provide several short- and long-term options to address concerns in the three areas during Monday’s meeting.

City logo

Although no action is expected, the council will receive a report on the history of the city logo and the process for changing it.

According to a staff report, the council formed a City Seal Selection Committee in 1971 and held a contest for the seal.

The winning entry was submitted by R.W. Vanderberry and selected on June 6, 1971.

According to the report, there is no formal process for revising the logo.

Monday will be the first time the council starts its business at 4 p.m., a move that aims to prevent the meeting from ending late in the night. The first half of the meeting will consist only of staff reports on the food equity initiative and a financial report.

The second half of the meeting will be open to regular business, including public comment and action items, starting at 6:30 p.m. To register to participate, visit charlottesville.gov/zoom.

