City Council to consider $4.5M bond issue to support redevelopment

Phase one at South First Street is a 63-unit development next to the existing public housing near the intersection of South First Street and Hartmans Mill Road in the Ridge Street neighborhood.

The units will be built on undeveloped land that contains a community baseball field. Work is expected to take about a year.

Once that phase is complete, crews will move onto phase two at South First Street and replace the existing 58 units with 113 multifamily units. The effort also includes a 7,000-square-foot community center and 3,000 square feet of office space.

Dave Norris, CRHA’s redevelopment coordinator, told the board of commissioners earlier this week that the agency hopes to break ground by the end of the year. Construction could take about 18 months.

“We’re getting close,” he said. “There is light at the end of the tunnel.”

Future phases of redevelopment include projects on Sixth Street, modernizing public housing on Madison and Riverside avenues and Michie Drive and redeveloping Westhaven.

The bonds for CRHA are part of a larger $27 million issuance, with the other funding going to city capital projects.