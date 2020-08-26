City Council to consider $4.5M bond issue to support redevelopment

Charlottesville is prepared to issue $4.5 million in bonds to support the redevelopment of the city’s public housing stock.
City Council will hold a public hearing and consider issuing the bonds during its meeting on Sept. 8, according to a public notice published in Tuesday’s Daily Progress.
The three-phase redevelopment includes renovation of Crescent Halls, new units throughout the city and redevelopment of the Westhaven Complex.
Money from the bonds will go toward phase one, which includes the renovation of Crescent Halls and construction of new units on South First Street. The project is being led by Chicago-based general contractor GMA Construction Group.
The combined projects are expected to cost about $26.94 million for construction, with a total development cost of about $34 million. The project at Crescent Halls would cost $15.39 million and South First Street would be $11.55 million.
At Crescent Halls, a three-part project will modernize the building and improve access for its residents, who are primarily seniors and disabled people.
The renovated building will have 98 one-bedroom and seven two-bedroom apartments.
The project will start in conjunction with the first phase of work on South First Street, where 58 existing units will be redeveloped and 142 units will be added, at a total estimated cost of about $38 million.
Phase one at South First Street is a 63-unit development next to the existing public housing near the intersection of South First Street and Hartmans Mill Road in the Ridge Street neighborhood.
The units will be built on undeveloped land that contains a community baseball field. Work is expected to take about a year.
Once that phase is complete, crews will move onto phase two at South First Street and replace the existing 58 units with 113 multifamily units. The effort also includes a 7,000-square-foot community center and 3,000 square feet of office space.
Dave Norris, CRHA’s redevelopment coordinator, told the board of commissioners earlier this week that the agency hopes to break ground by the end of the year. Construction could take about 18 months.
“We’re getting close,” he said. “There is light at the end of the tunnel.”
Future phases of redevelopment include projects on Sixth Street, modernizing public housing on Madison and Riverside avenues and Michie Drive and redeveloping Westhaven.
The bonds for CRHA are part of a larger $27 million issuance, with the other funding going to city capital projects.
City Council typically meets on the first and third Monday of each month. However, its first meeting in September will be on a Tuesday because of the Labor Day holiday.
The meeting will be held virtually at 6:30 p.m. To register to participate, visit charlottesville.gov/zoom.
