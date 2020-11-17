City Council supports revising logo, but not now

Councilor Sena Magill initiated the conversation by asking staff about the logo.

“I don’t think our current city logo reflects us as a city. We have changed. We have been reexamining who we are and I think a logo is pretty important with that,” she said. “But I do agree that with COVID, with where our businesses are right now, where people are right now, diverting city dollars or diverting staff time when we need to be figuring some other things out, we might need to take a look at this in six months and see where we’re at there.”

The council supported changing the logo, but noted it was not an appropriate time to start the process. Councilors cited the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the budget process and updates to the city’s zoning code and Comprehensive Plan.

“If we didn’t have anything else to be doing, fine. If staff didn’t have anything else to be doing, fine,” Councilor Lloyd Snook said. “But we’ve got a lot of other things to be doing.”

Snook said he’d always been curious why a cannon was included because no combat took place within city limits during the Revolutionary or Civil wars.

Councilor Heather Hill supported reexamining the logo “at the appropriate time.”