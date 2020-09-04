City Council seeking input on new Strategic Plan

Charlottesville City Council is starting the process for a new Strategic Plan.

The plan is a high-level document outlining the council’s vision and goals over a three-year period.

The plan is mostly abstract, with the 2018-2020 document including goals of an inclusive, self-sufficient community; healthy and safe city; beautiful environment; strong, diversified economy and a responsive organization.

Departments are measured in how their work is related to the goals and the city manager uses the plan in justifying budget proposals.

Council is seeking feedback on the existing vision, mission and goals as well as new ideas for the new plan.

The plan will be finalized over this month and October. Council will take public comment at five meetings, including three work sessions, over the next month.

The work sessions are scheduled for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 15; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 22 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 29. Council will also take input at its regular meetings on Sept. 21 and Oct. 5.

All of the meetings will be virtual. To register to participate, visit charlottesville.gov/zoom.