City Council seeking input on new Strategic Plan
City Council seeking input on new Strategic Plan

City Council meeting

NOLAN STOUT / THE DAILY PROGRESSNOLAN STOUT / THE DAILY PROGRESSCharlottesville City Council held a virtual meeting on Monday. FROM LEFT (Top row) City Attorney John Blair, Councilor Sena Magill and Clerk of Council Kyna Thomas. (Second row) Councilor Michael Payne and Heather Hill, City Manager Tarron Richardson and Social Services Director Diane Kuknyo. (Bottom row) Mayor Nikuyah Walker and Councilor Lloyd Snook.

 Nolan Stout

Charlottesville City Council is starting the process for a new Strategic Plan.

The plan is a high-level document outlining the council’s vision and goals over a three-year period.

The plan is mostly abstract, with the 2018-2020 document including goals of an inclusive, self-sufficient community; healthy and safe city; beautiful environment; strong, diversified economy and a responsive organization.

Departments are measured in how their work is related to the goals and the city manager uses the plan in justifying budget proposals.

Council is seeking feedback on the existing vision, mission and goals as well as new ideas for the new plan.

The plan will be finalized over this month and October. Council will take public comment at five meetings, including three work sessions, over the next month.

The work sessions are scheduled for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 15; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 22 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 29. Council will also take input at its regular meetings on Sept. 21 and Oct. 5.

All of the meetings will be virtual. To register to participate, visit charlottesville.gov/zoom.

Input will also be gathered over email through strategicplan@charlottesville.gov.

To view the current Strategic Plan, visit charlottesville.gov/strategicplan.

