City Council responds to concerns about police budget, discusses hiring eviction attorneys

At a community budget forum Wednesday, Charlottesville Mayor Nikuyah Walker addressed concerns that the city is giving too much funding to the police department and not investing enough in alternatives to traditional policing.

“[Charlottesville Chief of Police RaShall Brackney’s] budget has been pretty clear about where money is going,” Walker said. “I’m not in the business … of defending police. This has been a very challenging conversation, but I do not think that neither the community nor council members have been fair to this process about what she has been providing.”

Brackney also defended the department.

“The Charlottesville Police Department prepares a budget that is extremely extensive,” Brackney said. “82% of our budget is personnel costs.”

Brackney pointed to body-worn cameras as an example of something the community has asked for and is an expense that the police department incurs.

“We have to work towards a coproduction of public safety, and we have to think about the resources that we’re going to need to do that,” she said.