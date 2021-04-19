City Council repeals city COVID ordinance; area vaccination rates among highest in state

Entertainment venues now will be able to host events at 30% of their capacity or 500 people indoors, whichever is less, while outdoor venues will be able to host at 30% of capacity.

The number of spectators at recreational sporting events will increase to 100 people indoors and 500 outdoors, or 30% of the lowest occupancy load for the venue, whichever is less.

In the past, Walker voiced concerns about repealing the ordinance. The repeal originally was part of the consent agenda of Monday’s council meeting, but Walker asked to move it to a separate vote.

“Charlottesville has done relatively well and there are a lot of people committed to making sure that as a locality and regionally we were doing well, but it was because of some of those more restrictive measures,” she said during an April 5 meeting. “I hope that if there’s a time where we have to definitely revisit those, that we do that over the temporary feelings that people are having … I know people are angry, and a lot of you can’t handle people not being happy, but I think in the longer term, they’ll be happier if we get this right versus just trying to meet demands.”