City Council renews Supplemental Rental Assistance Program agreement

John Sales, executive director of the CRHA, said there are 122 families on the waiting list to receive CSRAP assistance and no new families are being processed for eligibility for the program at this time, to ensure funding is available for current participants.

“We do need to figure out a time limit of assistance. There aren't any guidelines on how long someone can be assisted in the program, but without adding a whole lot of new funding, you're always going to be assisting the same families,” Sales said.

“The city will at some point need to add more dollars to help more families, or put term limits to your assistance. So that's a conversation that I think should start to happen, because we have been doing the program for a couple years. We do need to figure out what those regulations are,” he said.

Mayor Nikuyah Walker said she wants to look into additional ways to fund CSRAP so that the CRHA can add more households to the program while still providing assistance to those already in the program.