City Council rejects park land sale, plans to revise policy

Charlottesville City Council is plans to amend its policy on selling city-owned land rather than part with a small portion of a park.
The council opted to revise the policy and reject a proposal to purchase a small, unused portion of Northeast Park during its meeting on Monday.
“I can’t really see myself ever voting to sell park land,” Councilor Sena Magill said.
Daniel and Veronica Katz, who own 912 Marshall St., adjacent to the park, offered $750 to purchase a 0.13-acre portion of the parkland next to their backyard.
The area, which includes a small creek, is not used for public recreation. A staff report says there’s “not an apparent way to activate this area for public park or trail use in the future.”
City Attorney John Blair said that the policy for selling city-owned land, which doesn’t specifically refer to parks, was adopted in 2005 and last amended in 2009. It allows people to submit proposals to city staff, which reviews and prepares them for council consideration if it falls within the parameters of the policy.
The amended policy would not allow submissions to staff and would indicate that the council prefers not to sell park land.
“I don’t support, on principle, selling park land given its scarcity,” Councilor Michael Payne said. “Land is such a scarce resource here and I think we need to use it strategically.”
Councilor Heather Hill said that the policy change wouldn’t rule out possibly selling park land, but would ensure that staff didn’t have to work on proposals.
Firearm ban
The council also delayed a final vote on an ordinance to ban guns in city facilities and properties.
The ordinance would bar firearms in city buildings, parks and recreational or community centers. It would also prohibit guns on public streets or in the right-of-way adjacent to a city park that is being used for a permitted event.
Violation of the ordinance would be a Class 1 misdemeanor, which carries a sentence of up to a year in jail and a fine as high as $2,500.
Councilor Lloyd Snook requested the delay to go over some questions about enforcement with Commonwealth’s Attorney Joe Platania.
“It’s important if we’re going to make this a criminal statute that it be bulletproof,” he said.
Road projects
In other business, the council voted to support applications for state funding on three transportation projects.
The applications are being submitted by the Charlottesville-Albemarle Metropolitan Planning Organization, which is seeking funding under the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Smart Scale program.
The program, which is the state’s primary method for funding large-scale transportation projects, scores applications based on a variety of factors, including safety and cost.
The first application is for a $29.7 million extension of Hillsdale Drive south to connect it to the U.S. 250 Bypass westbound.
The road currently ends at Hydraulic Road, near the Kroger that faces U.S. 29.
The second project, estimated to cost $24.6 million, would make improvements to the busy intersection of Hydraulic Road and U.S. 29.
“That’s a very congested intersection,” said Chip Boyles, executive director of the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission, which administers the MPO.
The proposal would eliminate the left turn lanes from Hydraulic onto U.S. 29. It includes a roundabout at Hydraulic and Hillsdale Drive and a redesigned intersection at U.S. 29 and Angus Road.
Pedestrian accessibility would be improved throughout the intersection, including a bridge across U.S. 29 near Zan Road. Transit pull-off areas would be installed on both sides of 29.
The final application is $3.7 million for pedestrian access at 5th St. Station. The project improves bicycle and pedestrian access to destinations at the shopping center and along Fifth Street Southwest. It calls for an 8-foot-wide shared-use path, widening of a bridge over Moores Creek and a shared-use path leading to the 5th St. Station parking lot.
Water line easement
The council also held a public hearing on water line easements for the Rivanna Water & Sewer Authority at the Ragged Mountain Reservoir.
The line would run from the South Rivanna Reservoir to the Ragged Mountain Reservoir. It would replace the existing Sugar Hollow Pipeline and increase raw water transfers. Construction is expected to occur between 2027 and 2040 at an estimated cost of $80 million.
The council will hold a second reading and vote on the easement at its next meeting.
