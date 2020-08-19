City Council rejects park land sale, plans to revise policy

Charlottesville City Council is plans to amend its policy on selling city-owned land rather than part with a small portion of a park.

The council opted to revise the policy and reject a proposal to purchase a small, unused portion of Northeast Park during its meeting on Monday.

“I can’t really see myself ever voting to sell park land,” Councilor Sena Magill said.

Daniel and Veronica Katz, who own 912 Marshall St., adjacent to the park, offered $750 to purchase a 0.13-acre portion of the parkland next to their backyard.

The area, which includes a small creek, is not used for public recreation. A staff report says there’s “not an apparent way to activate this area for public park or trail use in the future.”

City Attorney John Blair said that the policy for selling city-owned land, which doesn’t specifically refer to parks, was adopted in 2005 and last amended in 2009. It allows people to submit proposals to city staff, which reviews and prepares them for council consideration if it falls within the parameters of the policy.

The amended policy would not allow submissions to staff and would indicate that the council prefers not to sell park land.