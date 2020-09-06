City Council receives 13 proposals for honorary street names

The U.S. District Court ruled on Sept. 5, 1950, that UVa violated the 14th Amendment in rejecting Swanson’s application and ordered the school to admit him. Hingeley wrote that Swanson was the first African American admitted to an all-white college or university in the former Confederacy.

The federal courtroom where the case was argued was in the downtown library across Second Street from Market Street Park.

Susan Craig’s application seeks to honor William Henry Martin with an unspecified street designation in the 10th and Page neighborhood. Craig wrote that Martin was enslaved at Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello and may be a descendant of the third president.

During the Civil War, a local family lent Martin to a Richmond family, but he escaped dressed as a Confederate soldier and returned to Charlottesville.

Once back in the city, Martin worked at a military hospital throughout the war. After the war, he was employed at UVa, becoming head janitor and working as the school's bell ringer for 50 years. Craig wrote that Martin rang the university’s bell on Oct. 27, 1895, to alert the community to a fire in the Rotunda.

Craig’s application comes with a letter of support from Preservation Piedmont's president, Liz Russell.