Speakers overwhelmingly told Charlottesville city councilors to better invest in mental health services over law enforcement.
The council held a three-hour virtual listening session on policing Tuesday to get feedback from the community on the future of law enforcement, and nearly everyone who spoke called for more investmA handful of people spoke favorably of the department and didn’t support taking funding away from it.
However, one item nearly everyone seemed to agree on was having a powerful Police Civilian Review Board.
“It’s well past time for the City Council and the city personnel to get behind the ideals of a viable and functional CRB,” said Don Gathers.
In the fallout of the Aug. 12, 2017, Unite the Right rally, the city created a Police Civilian Review Board to improve public trust in the Charlottesville Police Department. An initial panel worked from August 2018 to July 2019 to create a draft of the bylaws and ordinance for the permanent board.
The permanent board began meeting this summer, but already has been at odds with the city. Some board members have blasted the council for not officially including the panel in Tuesday’s session.
Rosia Parker, a member of the initial CRB, said the community doesn’t trust the police department.
Issues with the police department came to a head at a Ku Klux Klan rally on July 8, 2017, when officers fired tear gas at counter-protesters.
Interactions at the deadly Unite the Right rally only heightened tensions between the community and law enforcement.
“From the perspective of the community, there’s no trust, and that’s not good,” Parker said. “It’s time to make the government accountable for their actions of police misconduct. … Change must come. There’s no more business as usual.”
Stuart Evans, a member of the permanent CRB, questioned the purpose of the listening session because “these aren’t new problems.”
“I don’t know what more people in power need to hear before they make decisive changes,” he said.
Evans said the police department doesn’t have enough accountability with its funds, pointing out that nonprofits have more accountability with city funds.
“Any time a small nonprofit needs money from the city, they have to jump through hoops to get it,” he said. “They don’t just get $18 million and say, ‘See you next year.’”
Brenda Brown-Grooms, a pastor at New Beginnings Christian Community, said the department does not need military equipment or military training.
“Charlottesville does not need tanks and bombs to take care of the citizenry,” she said. “We really do need to put money in other areas, mental health being one of the foremost areas.”
Mental health
Elizabeth Stark said police are responding to mental health crises, substance abuse calls, people who are homeless and domestic violence situations for which they are not trained.
“These are not activities that are well-suited to police responses,” she said.
Anna Mendez, executive director of Partner for Mental Health, said properly responding to mental health issues is “going to lead to recovery for some of the most vulnerable members of our community.”
Joan Fenton, of the Downtown Business Association, said she doesn’t have many options if she sees someone in a mental health crisis or passed out on the Downtown Mall.
“I only have one option — I call the police or I don’t,” she said. “Everything has been thrown onto the police.”
Several speakers cautioned that although they want more funding for mental health services, they don’t think the Region Ten Community Services Board should be the solution. Many said the agency has a history of entanglements with racist policies and practices.
“I’d rather be able to call the men in the white coats and an ambulance rather than the men in blue and a police car,” said Marion Votaw, who has an adult child with mental health issues.
Department support
Several speakers supported the department and opposed taking away its funding.
A couple of speakers were disappointed in the School Board’s decision to remove police officers from schools. John Pfaltz mentioned people who vandalized a library at his daughter’s school and “unruly people” in his wife’s art class.
“You’re going to make a decision now, and whatever decision you make, you’re going to have to live with,” he said. “What we have now, everybody can live with. Are you sure any changes you make, everybody can live with?”
Many of those who spoke favorably of the department were associated with the Downtown Mall.
Roy Van Doorn, Charlottesville chairman of the Virginia Restaurant Lodging and Travel Association, said there’s a “challenge of misbehavior about some of the people who are daytime residents on the Downtown Mall.” He advocated for a program where “ambassadors” could approach people experiencing mental health issues and decide whether to call the police.
Susan Bashline, who co-owns Magpie Knits, said the officers she sees each day have an “amazing relationship” with most of the people on the mall, including business owners and those who are homeless.
“We hear the bad, we never see the good. But I see the good every day,” she said. “I think there is way more good than there is bad in this situation.”
Karen Waters-Wicks, a member of the board of directors for the Charlottesville Police Foundation, said funds don’t have to be taken from the police department to improve other parts of the community.
Waters-Wicks said she supports a department “engaged in community policing” and “that is not biased.”
“But I also want affordable housing for this community. I want mental health services. One does not have to be done at the expense of the other,” she said. “We have an achievement gap. That doesn’t mean we take money away from the school system. We need more resources.”
Devin Coles, pastor of Union Baptist Church in Fluvanna County, said police are needed to “enforce a sense of law and order.” He also supports a CRB and said that records and information related to complaints against officers and disciplinary action should be public.
Moving forward
City Manager Tarron Richardson said the city has received a lot of emails about the department since Floyd’s death. He said councilors will take the information from the session and express their thoughts at a later, unspecified date.
“If we continue to work together, I think we will see the changes,” he said. “It’s going to take some time.”
Police Chief RaShall Brackney said that listening to the community’s concerns will help officials agree on which issues need to be tackled.
“These are broad, complex issues that are not going to continue to and never have occurred in isolation,” she said. “What we need to think about is what does public safety look like.”
Councilor Sena Magill said the session provided a chance for the council to get a better idea of the community’s desires.
“I am not somebody who has had many bad experiences, but I understand for a lot of people it is beyond time,” she said. “We are trying to make sure we do this without any unintended consequences. … This is not the end by any means.”
