City Council moves forward with public housing ordinances

Crescent Halls will be modernized with improved access for residents, who are primarily seniors and people with disabilities. The renovated building will have 98 one-bedroom and seven two-bedroom apartments.

Crescent Halls work will start in conjunction with the first phase of work on South First Street, where 58 existing units will be redeveloped and 142 units will be added, at a total estimated cost of about $38 million.

CRHA was concerned with the requirement to complete a sustainability plan before requesting a third payout of the funds set aside for the projects.

The plan would show how CRHA will establish and provide operational and capital funding and other reserves to guarantee the units would remain affordable for at least 40 years. The agreement would have required the plan to be completed, presented and approved by City Council before the third request could be made.

Executive Director John Sales said the agency would be unable to close on loans because it couldn’t show the requirement for a plan had been met.

Sales said it would likely take at least a year to complete the plan, but the third request of funds is expected in March or April. He requested the plan be tied to payments associated with the second phase of redevelopment.