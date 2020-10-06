City Council makes big changes to some boards

“They need a clear charge and direction from council, and the composition of the board needs to be clarified and reduced,” Councilor Michael Payne said.

The size of the Human Rights Commission was also in play, although the council again wanted to wait to decide the panel's future until key staff members are hired.

“The reality of too big of a board or commission can really get in the way of the productivity of that group,” Councilor Heather Hill said.

The commission was established, along with the Office of Human Rights, in 2013. The commission is an advisory and community outreach panel and investigates discrimination complaints.

The commission and office have been scrutinized since their inception, with some saying they don’t do enough to investigate complaints and others faulting the council for limiting their powers.

Todd Niemeier, outreach specialist for the Office of Human Rights, said the commission has backed setting its membership at no fewer than nine and no more than 15. Other structural changes also have been supported to address criticisms.