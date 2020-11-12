City Council holds first work session on capital spending

The garage has preliminary estimates around $10 million.

The city is planning to construct a mixed-use building for the parking garage and is considering adding residential units at the top of the structure. Adding the use would potentially increase the cost by $5 million before any units are even constructed. Economic Development Director Chris Engel said the price increase would be practically unavoidable.

“Barring some technology being invented, it’s hard to believe anybody could get around that,” he said.

Councilor Lloyd Snook asked about pursuing a public-private partnership to cut costs and allow more design flexibility. Engel said if the city doesn’t continue with the current plan, it will not meet deadlines within the agreement.

Per the agreement, 90 parking spaces would be dedicated for county use. The city is required to start construction no later than May 1, 2022, and have the spots available by Nov. 30, 2023.