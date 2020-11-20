City Council discusses priorities on capital spending

Phase three is from Eighth Street Northwest to Roosevelt Brown Boulevard. It will cost $10.4 million, of which $7.3 is for construction.

The final phase is between Roosevelt Brown and Jefferson Park Avenue. It would cost $9 million with $5.8 million of construction.

In September, the council supported a value engineering study that would examine the corridor and design to determine how to cut costs and the most efficient materials to install.

City Engineer Jack Dawson said the study is complete and preliminary estimates could cut $3 million in costs. However, he said “That seems to me to be a little bit of an aggressive estimation.”

The city is also in a tight space because of the nature of funding. If the project is abandoned or the scope is changed, officials will have to renegotiate commitments from the Virginia Department of Transportation. The University of Virginia has also pledged $5 million to the project, but the money is expected to go with later phases.

Officials told the council even if a full streetscape isn’t completed, some sort of work needs to occur on the road to address maintenance issues. Problems have been deferred over the years with the expectation they would be tackled during the streetscape work.