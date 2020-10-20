City Council discusses climate plan, relief funds

The biggest portion of emissions reduction can be tackled through changing behaviors and addressing energy consumption in operations, through efficiency and changing energy sources.

Elliott said the plan will address financial needs to meet the city’s goals.

“To hit the scale and pace we need, we can’t just rely on the local government dollars. We can’t just rely on getting grants for it,” she said. “We need to find out what those other funding sources are out there so we can go for it.”

Councilor Heather Hill highlighted the need to integrate with Albemarle County and the University of Virginia.

“There’s just not any other area where I’ve seen such strength and energy coming from the community that I think we can work side by side on and be proud of,” she said. “This is a pretty big undertaking and we need to be looking at it regionally.”

Susan Kruse, executive director of the Community Climate Collaborative, said the city should focus on high consumption households through outreach.

“We’ve got to have a focus on extremely low-income households because that’s where the energy burdens are greatest,” she said.