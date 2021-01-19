City Council discusses changes to Human Rights Commission

Charlottesville is planning to make changes to its Human Rights Commission.

City Council moved forward amendments to the ordinance governing the commission during its meeting on Tuesday.

The commission was established, along with the Office of Human Rights, in 2013. The commission is largely an advisory and community outreach panel, but also investigates discrimination complaints within city limits.

The commission, which has been scrutinized for its effectiveness since its inception, has been considering revisions to its ordinance since 2019.

Commission chair Mary Bauer said the changes were “modest,” but “important.”

The amendments reflect recent changes in state laws, provides clarifications regarding investigations and brings the ordinance closer in line with the city’s Strategic Plan.

Walt Heinecke, a University of Virginia professor and community activist, has been leading the charge to improve the commission. He said the council didn’t go far enough in moving forward the ordinance amendments.

