City Council denies permit for 11-unit apartment complex proposed for Monticello Road

“What you will find, and I've seen in my years working around here in Belmont, is that investors have come along, snatched up single-family houses and converted them into rentals, and that has happened over time because of a lack of available housing,” he said. “The 11 units themselves help with that situation.”

Following about 45 minutes of discussion and questioning, Councilor Michael Payne moved to deny the permit, citing community feedback and the potential for displacement the project could cause.

Councilors Heather Hill and Lloyd Snook voted against the decision to deny the permit but the vote carried with Payne, Sena Magill and Mayor Walker affirming the motion to deny.

COVID update

Earlier in the meeting, the council was given an update of COVID-19 case numbers and vaccinations.

According to statistics presented by Ryan McKay, with the Blue Ridge Health District, there have been 39 deaths from COVID-19 in Charlottesville and 110 in the broader district. However, in the last several weeks, the number of new positive cases has dropped and the health district believes the surge may be over.

The district is currently in a mixture of phases 1A and 1B and is receiving around 2,850 doses a week from the state. Given the small stream of vaccines and the large number of people who fall into phases 1A and 1B, McKay said it could take a while before vaccines will be available for those who fall into phase 1C.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.