City Council delays strategic plan work sessions

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Charlottesville City Council has delayed the process for a new Strategic Plan after City Manager Tarron Richardson’s resignation was announced on Friday.

The council was scheduled to hold its first work session on Tuesday, but the meeting will now be held Sept. 29.

The plan is a high-level document outlining the council’s vision and goals over a three-year period.

The plan is mostly abstract, with the 2018-2020 document including goals of an inclusive, self-sufficient community; healthy and safe city; beautiful environment; strong, diversified economy and a responsive organization.

Council is still seeking feedback on the existing vision, mission and goals as well as new ideas for the new plan.

The plan will be finalized over this month and October. Council will take public comment at five meetings, including three work sessions, over the next month.

The council’s work sessions are scheduled from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 29; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 20 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 27.