Charlottesville City Council has delayed a decision on an honorary street name for the Black Lives Matter movement to consider a multitude of proposals for streets throughout the city.
During its meeting Monday night, the council voted to suspend its honorary street naming policy and accept proposals through the end of the month.
The council had been considering an honorary street name downtown to recognize the Black Lives Matter movement. Myra Anderson submitted the proposal to designate Seventh Street Northeast between Market and Jefferson streets as Black Lives Matter Avenue.
Honorary street names do not physically change the name of the street. Rather, brown signs with the honorary designation are placed near signs with the actual street name.
The proposal was one of three submitted ahead of the council’s last meeting.
Don Gathers submitted an application to designate Market Street between First Street Northeast and Ninth Street Northeast as Black Lives Matter Boulevard.
Tanesha Hudson also submitted a request to call Main Street between the Ridge Street/McIntire Road intersection and 10th Street/Roosevelt Brown Boulevard as Black Excellence Way.
Since that meeting, the city has received several proposals for street names, and the council decided to take more proposals and seek community input.
The current policy requires a designation focused on people or events “that have made an important and lasting contribution” to the city or represent a key part of its history. Requests are sent to the council clerk, who figures out which names the council wants to consider.
“It isn’t as transparent,” Councilor Heather Hill said of the current policy. “We receive these requests, we talk about them briefly. … The last one we discussed, it was the middle of the night and we were trying to address multiple requests.”
The most recent honorary name went to Sixth ½ Street Southwest, which was called Winneba Way to recognize Charlottesville’s sister city in Ghana.
In 2019, the council also voted to change the namesake of Preston Avenue to educator Asalie Minor Preston rather than Thomas Lewis Preston, a former Confederate officer and slave owner.
Localities across the country are taking measures to elevate Black history in the months following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.
The council voted to take proposals for 2020 through Aug. 31. After that, the council will decide how to review the proposals and when it will vote on them.
Gathers chided the council for not taking action ahead of the anniversary of the deadly Aug. 12, 2017, Unite the Right rally.
“This would have been a powerful opportunity and a powerful time for you all to take some real concrete action to say, ‘We stand with the Black community. We stand with the brown community,’” he said. “This is an opportunity you all missed and it’s shameful. You really need to look at yourself in the mirror and see why you didn’t go ahead and move forward on this right now.”
Belmont Bridge
The council also conducted a first reading of a $15.3 million allocation for the Belmont Bridge project. A final vote will come at a future meeting.
The bridge carries Avon Street over the Buckingham Branch Railroad line. It was built in 1961 and sees about 14,000 vehicle trips a day, according to Virginia Department of Transportation estimates. The city decided to replace it in 2003.
The estimated cost to replace the structure is $31 million.
Overall, the city will spend $13 million on the bridge. The project will be supported by $14.8 million in state funding and $3.2 million in federal money.
The $15.3 million moved forward on Monday is composed of $12.1 million in state funding and $3.2 million in federal money.
The city has been acquiring right-of-way for about a year and plans to seek construction bids in the fall.
The new bridge will feature a staircase along the southwest edge, pedestrian lighting features, benches and bike racks. It will have access points from Water Street and a sidewalk underneath it.
A conceptual design includes a 7-foot-wide bicycle lane and a 10-foot-wide sidewalk. The bike lane and sidewalk will be separated from vehicles by a median.
Flint Hill
In other business, the council gave final approval to a townhouse development near the 5th St. Station shopping center.
Councilors unanimously approved a rezoning request, critical-slopes waiver and right-of-way realignment for the development.
Belmont Station LLC, which is owned by developer Charlie Armstrong, sought to rezone about 10 acres from residential to planned development for the Flint Hill project.
The property is off Flint Drive behind the Food Lion on Fifth Street Southwest.
The proposal features 37 single-family homes and two eight-unit condominium buildings. It has a maximum density of 60 units, or six units per acre. Armstrong has offered that 15% of the units will be affordable for 30 years at 25% to 60% of area median income.
Relief money
The council also moved forward resolutions for several items receiving about $550,000 in federal coronavirus relief money.
The council conducted the first of two readings to allocate about $246,699, which was received in March through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant program.
The city plans to provide $98,679 to the Community Investment Collaborative. According to a staff report, the money will be used for 24 grants that provide technical support to help businesses cover expenses and adapt to the changing economic environment caused by the pandemic.
The Thomas Jefferson Health District will receive $49,661 for outreach, testing and linking to care related to the virus.
The Thomas Jefferson Area Coalition for the Homeless will receive $49,017 to provide rental and utility assistance to 25 households making less than 30% of the area median income.
The final $49,339 will be used to cover administration and planning related to the selected projects.
The council approved a resolution moving $243,276 of state grant funding to the homeless coalition and the Service Provider Council to cover emergency shelter operation expenses related to the pandemic.
A resolution for the Registrar’s Office cleared the first of two readings. The office is set to receive $64,229 in relief funding to cover extra costs associated with printing and mailing ballots for the November election.
The council also approved an allocation of $7,099 in federal relief funding for the Emergency Food and Shelter Program. The money supports the cost of alternate lodging for community members who must quarantine or isolate due to the virus and are unable to return to their usual place of residence.
In other business, the council also conducted a first reading of pass-through state funding for the school division to pay for a Safe Routes to School coordinator.
All votes at Monday’s virtual meeting were unanimous. Mayor Nikuyah Walker was absent.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.