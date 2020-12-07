 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
City Council considers what to do with $3.9M surplus
1 comment
alert featured top story

City Council considers what to do with $3.9M surplus

{{featured_button_text}}
City Council meeting

Charlottesville City Council meets virtually on Dec. 7, 2020.

Charlottesville is planning to put about $3.9 million in leftover funds toward future capital projects.

The City Council conducted a first reading Monday of the appropriation of its surplus from fiscal 2020, which ended June 30.

The money would go toward a contingency reserve of the Capital Improvement Program.

The city is operating on a $191.2 million budget for fiscal 2021, which started July 1. The spending plan is largely in line with the fiscal 2020 budget as officials had to cut back on plans because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The budget includes the first year of the city’s five-year CIP, which sits at about $124.1 million. It includes $25.8 million for the current fiscal year, which was significantly reduced because of the pandemic.

Finance Director Chris Cullinan said the city’s revenues were down $1.8 million from fiscal 2019, but the decline was anticipated as the pandemic hit in the final quarter of fiscal 2020.

Cullinan said the city has a policy of holding 17% of its revenues in a fund balance. The $3.9 million discussed Monday is money beyond that policy.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Cullinan said a portion of the extra funds is typically carried into the CIP for one-time expenses because the dollar amount cannot be guaranteed from year to year.

“Any sort of surplus we treat as a one-time event and we can put it to a one-time use,” he said.

At the beginning of the pandemic, the council decided not to put part of the money it received from Albemarle County through a revenue-sharing agreement toward the CIP. Cullinan said adding more cash to the program cuts down on the debt the city must take on through bond issuances.

Krisy Hammil, a senior budget and management analyst, said the council will have to approve any expenditure of the CIP contingency reserve. If the city later needs to keep the money for operating expenses in the next budget, the council would be able to take that action at a later date.

The council is in the early stages of developing its budget for fiscal 2022, which starts July 1.

Big-ticket items expected in the budget are the school division’s reconfiguration project and a planned downtown parking garage, which is part of an agreement with the county to keep Albemarle courts downtown and to construct a new co-located General District Court.

Mayor Nikuyah Walker said the council needs to consider setting aside funds for specific projects, such as the schools reconfiguration.

Councilor Michael Payne said he was "pessimistic" about the prospect of further economic stimulus from the federal government and supported putting the money into the CIP.

The council will hold a public hearing on the surplus funds at its Dec. 21 meeting.

1 comment

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

City Hall reporter

Nolan Stout is a reporter for The Daily Progress. Contact him at (434) 978-7274, nstout@dailyprogress.com, or @TheNolanStout on Twitter and Facebook.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Committee to discuss capital projects
Local Government

Committee to discuss capital projects

  • Updated

Due to the pandemic, some of Albemarle’s capital projects planned for this year were paused or delayed. On Tuesday, the Capital Improvement Plan Advisory Committee will virtually hold its first meeting this year, where members will discuss which of those projects to fund in the short-term.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert