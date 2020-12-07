City Council considers what to do with $3.9M surplus

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Cullinan said a portion of the extra funds is typically carried into the CIP for one-time expenses because the dollar amount cannot be guaranteed from year to year.

“Any sort of surplus we treat as a one-time event and we can put it to a one-time use,” he said.

At the beginning of the pandemic, the council decided not to put part of the money it received from Albemarle County through a revenue-sharing agreement toward the CIP. Cullinan said adding more cash to the program cuts down on the debt the city must take on through bond issuances.

Krisy Hammil, a senior budget and management analyst, said the council will have to approve any expenditure of the CIP contingency reserve. If the city later needs to keep the money for operating expenses in the next budget, the council would be able to take that action at a later date.

The council is in the early stages of developing its budget for fiscal 2022, which starts July 1.