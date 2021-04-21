City Council campaign finance reports released; Wade raises over $55k

The Virginia Department of Elections has released its first campaign finance reports for candidates running for Charlottesville City Council. The reports cover Jan. 1 through March 31.
The two seats in the race are currently held by councilor Heather Hill, a Democrat, who is not running for re-election, and Mayor Nikuyah Walker, an independent, who said last year that she would run for re-election but has not spoken publicly on it since.
The Department of Elections did not publish any data for Walker’s campaign for this election cycle.
Juandiego Wade, a Democrat and current Charlottesville School Board member, has raised over $55,000, the most of any candidate. Wade received a total of 157 contributions, 77 of which were $100 or more, 80 of which were under $800. His top donors were Seminole Trail Properties, LLC, which donated $5,000, and Sonjia Smith, an Albemarle County resident and longtime donor to area Democratic candidates, who also contributed $5,000. Wade’s campaign has $41,650 cash on hand.
Wade’s campaign has spent almost $14,000 so far. The top expenditures covered the salary of Chandran Lakshmi, Wade’s campaign manager, as well as consulting fees paid to Asher Smith, a local political consultant.
Democratic candidate Brian Pinkston, a project manager at the University of Virginia, raised just over $40,500 between Feb. 7 and March 31. Pinkston received a total of 106 contributions, 53 under $100 and 53 over $100. Top donors include Seminole Trail Properties, LLC, which donated $5,000, and Local Jurisdiction Consulting, LLC, a progressive campaign consulting company, which contributed $4,125. Pinkston also received a contribution of $3,560 from Alex Bryant, manager of the Charlottesville Tom Tom Foundation. The campaign has $32,065 cash on hand.
Pinkston’s campaign has spent just over $8,500. The itemized expenditures listed on the Department of Elections report for Pinkston lists processing fees for ActBlue, a nonprofit that processes online fundraising for Democratic candidates. The report also says that Pinkston has spent $7,685 in in-kind expenses, but those are not listed.
Pinkston previously ran unsuccessfully for City Council in 2019. Pinkston raised around $23,700 during his 2019 campaign, giving his 2021 campaign a significant leg up.
According to the report from the Department of Elections, Democrat Carl E. Brown, a consultant and nonprofit manager, has not raised or spent any money and has $25 cash on hand.