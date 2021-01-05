City Council calls emergency meeting to discuss city manager search

Snook’s post triggered a war of words online with Walker centered around the council’s decision to hire the firm.

Snook said the council interviewed five firms in October and chose Ralph Andersen because its principal, Robert Burg, “was the most candid” of the people interviewed about the challenge of hiring a city manager “with the leadership of the City in disarray.” According to Snook, Burg said “it is going to take a special kind of person to want to come to Charlottesville at the moment.”

According to Snook, he and Hill, Magill and Councilor Michael Payne supported the firm, but Walker did not.

Brackney emailed her concerns about Burg to the council on Dec. 4. On Tuesday morning, Snook provided The Daily Progress with an email sent to the council by Mayor Nikuyah Walker on Dec. 10 in which she said she would not meet with the consultant unless it was with the council as a whole.

Snook wrote in his post that he read Walker’s email to the consultant, who in turn said the division on council was deep enough to hinder the process of hiring anyone.

“He said that in his many years of doing executive searches, he had never seen a level of dysfunction as profound as what he was seeing here,” Snook wrote.