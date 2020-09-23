City Council backs task force to address disparities in justice system

Human Services Director Kaki Dimock said it’s “critical” to request the probation data.

“Probation violations drive the jail population like no other,” she said.

Much of the discussion Monday focused on gaps in data available for the study. In the report, the consultants said the data does not account for some factors, most notably magistrate data and information about the initial encounter between law enforcement and a suspect — specifically whether or not the encounter was initiated by officers.

“Studying right from the beginning where this disproportionately may start occurring at its first pinch point really does benefit you,” said Police Chief RaShall Brackney. “And you don’t necessarily need additional partners in your own jurisdiction to say, ‘Alright let’s look at the very first contact and really start breaking down that first contact and seeing where there may be disproportionality there.’”

Getting some of the data won’t be easy.

“Much of that discretionary decision making is made without being recorded and we don’t even have a way to capture it, much less analyze it,” said Neal Goodloe, a criminal justice planner with the Jefferson Area Community Criminal Justice Board.