City Council backs eased day care regulations, housing and relief funds

Applicants also must provide a traffic safety plan addressing drop-off and pick-up procedures. Only one person who does not live at the residence can assist in the business.

One exterior sign is allowed, but it cannot be lighted and must be no larger than two square feet.

Creasy said the permit would be enforced based on complaints. At that point, city staff would focus on compliance rather than outright revoking the permit.

Mayor Nikuyah Walker supported the proposal, but raised concerns about how it might affect people who don’t have access to insurance or will work later hours. Creasy said the number of children would likely be smaller for overnight child care and would be allowed by right. If the need arises for larger facilities overnight, the city plans to revisit the regulations.

The council will conduct a second reading to finalize the measure at its Nov. 16 meeting.

Low-income housing

In other business, the council unanimously signed off on ordinances related to funding redevelopment projects by the Piedmont Housing Alliance and the Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}