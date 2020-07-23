Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN STERLING VIRGINIA HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... SOUTHWESTERN ORANGE COUNTY IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA... NORTHEASTERN ALBEMARLE COUNTY IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA... * UNTIL 730 PM EDT. * AT 638 PM EDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED 8 MILES WEST OF BOSWELLS TAVERN, OR 8 MILES NORTHEAST OF CHARLOTTESVILLE, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 15 MPH. HAZARD...ISOLATED DAMAGING WIND GUSTS OF UP TO 60 MPH. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...DAMAGING WINDS WILL CAUSE SOME TREES AND LARGE BRANCHES TO FALL. THIS COULD INJURE THOSE OUTDOORS, AS WELL AS DAMAGE HOMES AND VEHICLES. ROADWAYS MAY BECOME BLOCKED BY DOWNED TREES. LOCALIZED POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. UNSECURED LIGHT OBJECTS MAY BECOME PROJECTILES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... CAMPBELL, GORDONSVILLE, COBHAM, CISMONT, OVERTON, BOYD TAVERN, BARBOURSVILLE, MONTICELLO, KESWICK, STONY POINT, MADISON RUN AND SHADWELL. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. && HAIL...<.75IN; WIND...60MPH