City Council approves assistance fund for former employees

Possible short-term steps include reducing the speed limit from 45 mph to 40 mph and installing intersection warning signs. Staff also recommended removing the crosswalk at Fifth Street and Old Ridge Street near Tonsler Park.

Mayor Nikuyah Walker was concerned removing the crosswalk wouldn’t stop people going to the park from crossing at the intersection.

Some people have recommended a stoplight at the intersection with Bailey Road, but Duncan said the intersection didn’t meet federal standards for a signal.

The city has been using state funding to apply for projects along the Fifth Street/Ridge/McIntire corridor. However, because of the nature of the funding, it would be 10 to 15 years before projects are completed.

City staff also is recommending a roundabout on Fifth Street near Bailey Road to break up a one-mile corridor of uninterrupted traffic flow. It’s estimated to cost between $3 million and $4 million.

Lighting also could be placed along the corridor to increase visibility. City staff plans to review how much of the CARES Act funding could be used for enhanced lighting throughout the corridor.

In the long-term, staff wants to encourage more biking, pedestrian and public transportation in the corridor.