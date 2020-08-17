City Council approves $15.3M for Belmont Bridge project

The council also approved $64,229 for the registrar’s office to cover extra costs associated with printing and mailing ballots for the November election.

Absentee voting

The council also voted to designate CitySpace as the in-person absentee voter precinct to allow better social distancing measures for the November election.

In-person absentee voting typically occurs at City Hall. The registrar’s office still will be available for those needing assistance casting a ballot.

The ordinance, which is temporary, expires Nov. 10. Usually, the ordinance requires two readings, but officials have requested that the second hearing be waived.

The council also gave final approval to $95,000 of pass-through state funding for the school division to pay for a Safe Routes to School coordinator.

Water line easement

In other business, the council held a public hearing and conducted a first reading for water line easements for the Rivanna Water & Sewer Authority at the Ragged Mountain Reservoir.