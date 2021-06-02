City committee works with descendants of enslaved laborers to plan Court Square memorial

A lot of the discussion with descendants has been about how to effectively reach out to the community to gather public input about the memorial.

While descendants supported online outreach, such as Survey Monkey, they also encouraged the committee to go door to door to engage with older people and those who may not have internet access.

They suggested scheduling public forums at multiple times throughout the day to give plenty of opportunities to include people who work.

The committee plans to organize in-person forums at Washington Park now that state COVID-19 regulations on public gatherings have eased.

The committee discussed how to prioritize voices and opinions when having these discussions.

“It seems to me that prioritizing those who can trace their ancestry to Albemarle County … since this is the county courthouse, should be the priority,” Schmidt said.

Watkins said it is important to contextualize the history of the slave auction site when advertising the public forums.