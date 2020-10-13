City awards $4.59 million contract for sewer and stormwater repairs

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“With a system as old as the city of Charlottesville system is, there will always be something to fix,” Hildebrand said. “You’re never going to get to the perfect scenario because it was put in over time.”

Hildebrand said ongoing rehabilitation didn’t start until about 13 years ago and the system went ignored for a long time.

“We’re really playing catch-up,” she said.

The contract covers more than 480 items, but could expand if more is discovered when the contractor is surveying the pipes.

The main concern is stormwater getting into the sewer system. Hildebrand said excess water continues along to the water treatment plant and the city has to pay for the extra volume of water that doesn’t need the same treatment.

Hildebrand said water will always infiltrate the system, but it is a level where officials know there are problems with the system.

The city is using a contractor because it simply doesn’t have the manpower to do the work.

“We would need to have a lot more people if we did it in-house,” Hildebrand said.

McIlwee said the contractor will start working around the end of November or beginning of December.

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox! Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.