 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
City awards $332K contract for bridge project
0 comments

City awards $332K contract for bridge project

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Charlottesville has awarded a contract for stream and bridge remediation work on a small span on McIntire Road.

The city awarded a $332,000 contract to Faulconer Construction on Friday. The company submitted the lowest of three bids for the project.

The project is for the bridge near the intersection of McIntire and Harris Street and carries McIntire over Schenks Branch.

The project involves erosion counter-measures because the flow of the stream is directing water at one of the abutments. Traffic will see minimal impacts as most of the work will occur under the bridge. Construction is expected to start this month and be mostly completed by Dec. 21.

0 comments

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert