City awards $332K contract for bridge project

The city awarded a $332,000 contract to Faulconer Construction on Friday. The company submitted the lowest of three bids for the project.

The project is for the bridge near the intersection of McIntire and Harris Street and carries McIntire over Schenks Branch.

The project involves erosion counter-measures because the flow of the stream is directing water at one of the abutments. Traffic will see minimal impacts as most of the work will occur under the bridge. Construction is expected to start this month and be mostly completed by Dec. 21.