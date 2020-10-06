City approves $4M in virus relief spending

Deputy City Manager Letitia Shelton recommended increasing the amount to $500,000 to include the social services and human services departments.

Last month, city employees received between $250 and $1,250 based on a variety of factors. The money from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act stimulus package can only go to frontline workers.

Walker mentioned including some parks and recreation employees along with utilities and janitorial staff.

“Whatever decisions we make surrounding this, we have to be able to just have an open discussion and tell the employees how we arrived at these decisions,” she said.

Shelton said if those departments were included, Charlottesville Area Transit needed to receive funding, as well, and the money could quickly evaporate.

“If we’re going back to include utilities, we really need to include CAT because they are really out on the frontline transporting our citizens all over the city,” she said. “The broader you keep opening this, the more it’s going to cost the city.”